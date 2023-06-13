Investors in Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) have seen returns of 10% over the past year

While Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 30% in the last quarter. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. In that time, it is up 10%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 16%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Velo3D went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Velo3D shareholders have gained 10% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 16%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 40% in the last three months. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Velo3D you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

