Investors in Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) have unfortunately lost 47% over the last year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. That downside risk was realized by Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 47%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 5.9%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Verve Therapeutics because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 9.5% in thirty days. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Verve Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.9% in the last year, Verve Therapeutics shareholders might be miffed that they lost 47%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 2.7% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Verve Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

