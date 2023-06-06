Investors in Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) have seen returns of 18% over the past year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) share price is 15% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 5.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Victorian Plumbing Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 136%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 15% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Victorian Plumbing Group, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Victorian Plumbing Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Victorian Plumbing Group the TSR over the last 1 year was 18%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Victorian Plumbing Group shareholders have gained 18% over the last year, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 9.0% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

