Investors in Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) have seen solid returns of 134% over the past five years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) which saw its share price drive 106% higher over five years. It's also up 14% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 7.3% in the last month.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Virtus Investment Partners managed to grow its earnings per share at 14% a year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 16% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Virtus Investment Partners, it has a TSR of 134% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Virtus Investment Partners provided a TSR of 5.6% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 19% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Virtus Investment Partners better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Virtus Investment Partners you should know about.

