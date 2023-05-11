Investors in Vista Group International (NZSE:VGL) have unfortunately lost 60% over the last five years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Vista Group International Limited (NZSE:VGL) share price managed to fall 63% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 27% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Vista Group International made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Vista Group International saw its revenue shrink by 2.8% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. The share price decline of 10% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Vista Group International's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Vista Group International's TSR, which was a 60% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.6% in the last year, Vista Group International shareholders lost 27%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vista Group International better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Vista Group International that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

