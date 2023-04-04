Investors in Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) have made a favorable return of 35% over the past year

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) shareholders have seen the share price descend 10% over the month. While that might be a setback, it doesn't negate the nice returns received over the last twelve months. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 35%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, Vitru actually shrank its EPS by 8.8%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We think that the revenue growth of 109% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Vitru boasts a total shareholder return of 35% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 4.4% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

