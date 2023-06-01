Investors in Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) have unfortunately lost 50% over the last three years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. So they might be feeling emotional about the 51% share price collapse, in that time. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 24% in a year.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

See our latest analysis for Viva Leisure

Because Viva Leisure made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Viva Leisure saw its revenue grow by 37% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 15% over that time, a bad result. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on Viva Leisure's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Viva Leisure shareholders took a loss of 24%. In contrast the market gained about 1.4%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Shareholders have lost 15% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Viva Leisure better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Viva Leisure you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here