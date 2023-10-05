Investors in Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) have seen incredible returns of 942% over the past five years

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 36% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In that time, the share price has soared some 942% higher! So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 64% drop, in the last year. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Vulcan Energy Resources didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Vulcan Energy Resources can boast revenue growth at a rate of 84% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 60% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Vulcan Energy Resources have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Vulcan Energy Resources will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Vulcan Energy Resources had a tough year, with a total loss of 64%, against a market gain of about 4.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 60%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vulcan Energy Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Vulcan Energy Resources has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

