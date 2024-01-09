Investors in W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) have seen strong returns of 147% over the past five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) which saw its share price drive 123% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 9.3% in the last three months.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, W. R. Berkley achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 18% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 17%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that W. R. Berkley has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at W. R. Berkley's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, W. R. Berkley's TSR for the last 5 years was 147%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

W. R. Berkley provided a TSR of 2.3% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 20% over five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with W. R. Berkley , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

