Investors Will Want Abercrombie & Fitch's (NYSE:ANF) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Abercrombie & Fitch's (NYSE:ANF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Abercrombie & Fitch:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$151m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$769m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Therefore, Abercrombie & Fitch has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Abercrombie & Fitch's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Abercrombie & Fitch has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 20% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Abercrombie & Fitch's ROCE

To sum it up, Abercrombie & Fitch is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with a respectable 61% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Abercrombie & Fitch that we think you should be aware of.

