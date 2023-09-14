Investors Will Want Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Aehr Test Systems' (NASDAQ:AEHR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Aehr Test Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$13m ÷ (US$98m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Therefore, Aehr Test Systems has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

In the above chart we have measured Aehr Test Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aehr Test Systems.

The Trend Of ROCE

Aehr Test Systems is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 313%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, Aehr Test Systems has decreased current liabilities to 17% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Aehr Test Systems has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Aehr Test Systems can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 1,808% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Aehr Test Systems (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

