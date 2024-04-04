Investors Will Want Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Airbnb is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$21b - US$10.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Airbnb has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.6% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Airbnb compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Airbnb .

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Airbnb. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 14%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 272%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, Airbnb has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 48%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Airbnb can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 11% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

