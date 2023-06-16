Investors Will Want ALBA's (FRA:ABA) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, ALBA (FRA:ABA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ALBA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = €10m ÷ (€204m - €39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, ALBA has an ROCE of 6.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.6% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ALBA's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of ALBA, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

ALBA's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 26% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 19%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, ALBA has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Like most companies, ALBA does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

