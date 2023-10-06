Investors Will Want Blancco Technology Group's (LON:BLTG) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Blancco Technology Group's (LON:BLTG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Blancco Technology Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = UK£3.2m ÷ (UK£99m - UK£11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Blancco Technology Group has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 8.7%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Blancco Technology Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Blancco Technology Group here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Blancco Technology Group has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Blancco Technology Group is employing 38% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Blancco Technology Group has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

