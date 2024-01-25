Investors Will Want Boustead Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:BPLANT) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Boustead Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:BPLANT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Boustead Plantations Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = RM81m ÷ (RM4.0b - RM676m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Boustead Plantations Berhad has an ROCE of 2.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 6.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Boustead Plantations Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boustead Plantations Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boustead Plantations Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Boustead Plantations Berhad Tell Us?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Boustead Plantations Berhad promising. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 342% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Boustead Plantations Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Boustead Plantations Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Boustead Plantations Berhad (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.