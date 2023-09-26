Investors Will Want CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:CAB) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM188m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM509m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 6.8% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 24%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 21% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad that you might find interesting.

