Investors Will Want Casey's General Stores' (NASDAQ:CASY) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Casey's General Stores is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$629m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$927m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Casey's General Stores has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Casey's General Stores' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Casey's General Stores here for free.

So How Is Casey's General Stores' ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Casey's General Stores are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 69%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Casey's General Stores is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 125% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Casey's General Stores and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

