Investors Will Want Casey's General Stores' (NASDAQ:CASY) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Casey's General Stores is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$676m ÷ (US$6.2b - US$950m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Casey's General Stores has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Casey's General Stores compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Casey's General Stores.

So How Is Casey's General Stores' ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Casey's General Stores. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 72%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Casey's General Stores' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Casey's General Stores can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 126% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

