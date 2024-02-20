Investors Will Want Chapel Down Group's (LON:CDGP) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Chapel Down Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = UK£2.0m ÷ (UK£39m - UK£5.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Chapel Down Group has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chapel Down Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Chapel Down Group has broken into profitability. The company now earns 5.8% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Bottom Line On Chapel Down Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Chapel Down Group is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Chapel Down Group does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

