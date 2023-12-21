Investors Will Want Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's (KLSE:CEPCO) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = RM4.4m ÷ (RM137m - RM73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Therefore, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Basic Materials industry average of 3.4%.

See our latest analysis for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad

KLSE:CEPCO Return on Capital Employed December 21st 2023

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Concrete Engineering Products Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 7.0% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 46% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Story continues

On a side note, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 53% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 54% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad that you might be interested in.

While Concrete Engineering Products Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.