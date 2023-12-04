Investors Will Want Daseke's (NASDAQ:DSKE) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Daseke's (NASDAQ:DSKE) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Daseke, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = US$55m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$277m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Daseke has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Daseke compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Daseke here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Daseke. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 131% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. In regards to capital employed, Daseke appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 26% less capital to run its operation. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 23% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Daseke's ROCE

In the end, Daseke has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 38% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Daseke does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

