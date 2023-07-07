Investors Will Want Deutsche Eigenheim Union's (ETR:JZ6) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Deutsche Eigenheim Union's (ETR:JZ6) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Deutsche Eigenheim Union is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.06 = €2.3m ÷ (€44m - €4.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Deutsche Eigenheim Union has an ROCE of 6.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.9% generated by the Consumer Durables industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Deutsche Eigenheim Union's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Deutsche Eigenheim Union is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses two years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 6.0%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Deutsche Eigenheim Union has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

What We Can Learn From Deutsche Eigenheim Union's ROCE

As discussed above, Deutsche Eigenheim Union appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Given the stock has declined 50% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you'd like to know more about Deutsche Eigenheim Union, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

While Deutsche Eigenheim Union isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

