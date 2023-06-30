Investors Will Want Deutsche Post's (ETR:DPW) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Deutsche Post is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = €7.5b ÷ (€67b - €21b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Deutsche Post has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Logistics industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Deutsche Post's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Deutsche Post's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Deutsche Post. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 44% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Deutsche Post thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Deutsche Post has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 93% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Like most companies, Deutsche Post does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

