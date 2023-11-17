Investors Will Want DS Smith's (LON:SMDS) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at DS Smith (LON:SMDS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DS Smith:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = UK£747m ÷ (UK£9.5b - UK£3.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, DS Smith has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DS Smith compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From DS Smith's ROCE Trend?

DS Smith is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 50% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at DS Smith thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From DS Smith's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what DS Smith has. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 3.7% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to know some of the risks facing DS Smith we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

