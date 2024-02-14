Investors Will Want DXP Enterprises' (NASDAQ:DXPE) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on DXP Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$133m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$222m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, DXP Enterprises has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

See our latest analysis for DXP Enterprises

roce

In the above chart we have measured DXP Enterprises' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DXP Enterprises here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at DXP Enterprises are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 51% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On DXP Enterprises' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what DXP Enterprises has. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Story continues

If you'd like to know more about DXP Enterprises, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.