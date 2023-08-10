Investors Will Want Dyna-Mac Holdings' (SGX:NO4) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Dyna-Mac Holdings (SGX:NO4) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dyna-Mac Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$12m ÷ (S$263m - S$190m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Dyna-Mac Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.0% generated by the Energy Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dyna-Mac Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dyna-Mac Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dyna-Mac Holdings Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Dyna-Mac Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 16% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 31%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 72% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Dyna-Mac Holdings has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 281% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

