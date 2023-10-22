Investors Will Want FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FM) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM67m ÷ (RM689m - RM151m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.9% generated by the Shipping industry.

See our latest analysis for FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad

In the above chart we have measured FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 43%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 121% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you want to continue researching FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While FM Global Logistics Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.