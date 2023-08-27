Investors Will Want Golden Ocean Group's (NASDAQ:GOGL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Golden Ocean Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$317m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$245m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Golden Ocean Group has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Shipping industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Golden Ocean Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Golden Ocean Group Tell Us?

Golden Ocean Group is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 230% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Golden Ocean Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Golden Ocean Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 24% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

