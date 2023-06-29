Investors Will Want Hafary Holdings' (SGX:5VS) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hafary Holdings' (SGX:5VS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hafary Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = S$37m ÷ (S$404m - S$120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Hafary Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.0% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hafary Holdings' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hafary Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 91% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hafary Holdings thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Hafary Holdings can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hafary Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should know about.

While Hafary Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

