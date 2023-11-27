Investors Will Want Harte Hanks' (NASDAQ:HHS) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Harte Hanks' (NASDAQ:HHS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Harte Hanks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$6.0m ÷ (US$111m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Harte Hanks has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Harte Hanks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Harte Hanks' ROCE Trend?

Harte Hanks has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.3% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 36% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Harte Hanks has decreased current liabilities to 35% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Harte Hanks has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Harte Hanks gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 113% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Harte Hanks we've found 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

