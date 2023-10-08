Investors Will Want Helix Energy Solutions Group's (NYSE:HLX) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Helix Energy Solutions Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = US$51m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$383m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 13%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Helix Energy Solutions Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

So How Is Helix Energy Solutions Group's ROCE Trending?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Helix Energy Solutions Group promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 54% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Helix Energy Solutions Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Helix Energy Solutions Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Considering the stock has delivered 0.2% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

