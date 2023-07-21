Investors Will Want ICP's (Catalist:5I4) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at ICP (Catalist:5I4) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ICP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = S$1.6m ÷ (S$59m - S$6.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, ICP has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Shipping industry average of 7.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ICP's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating ICP's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

ICP has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, ICP is employing 38% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, ICP has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you want to know some of the risks facing ICP we've found 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While ICP may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

