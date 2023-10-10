Investors Will Want IQ Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:IQGROUP) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in IQ Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:IQGROUP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for IQ Group Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = RM8.1m ÷ (RM154m - RM22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, IQ Group Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating IQ Group Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is IQ Group Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that IQ Group Holdings Berhad has broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 6.1% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by IQ Group Holdings Berhad has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

What We Can Learn From IQ Group Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To bring it all together, IQ Group Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has fallen 29% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

