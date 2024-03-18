Investors Will Want IQ Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:IQGROUP) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, IQ Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:IQGROUP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on IQ Group Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = RM2.9m ÷ (RM153m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, IQ Group Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 11%.

KLSE:IQGROUP Return on Capital Employed March 18th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for IQ Group Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how IQ Group Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of IQ Group Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From IQ Group Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

IQ Group Holdings Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 2.3% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, IQ Group Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 33% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for IQ Group Holdings Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

While IQ Group Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

