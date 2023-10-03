Investors Will Want Kingsgate Consolidated's (ASX:KCN) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Kingsgate Consolidated (ASX:KCN) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kingsgate Consolidated:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = AU$14m ÷ (AU$127m - AU$32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Kingsgate Consolidated has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.1% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Kingsgate Consolidated's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Kingsgate Consolidated, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Kingsgate Consolidated is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 14% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 67% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, Kingsgate Consolidated has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 468% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Kingsgate Consolidated (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

