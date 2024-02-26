Investors Will Want KSB SE KGaA's (ETR:KSB) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, KSB SE KGaA (ETR:KSB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KSB SE KGaA:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €204m ÷ (€2.5b - €895m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, KSB SE KGaA has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured KSB SE KGaA's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for KSB SE KGaA .

So How Is KSB SE KGaA's ROCE Trending?

KSB SE KGaA has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 182% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, KSB SE KGaA has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Like most companies, KSB SE KGaA does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

