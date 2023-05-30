Investors Will Want Malakoff Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:MALAKOF) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Malakoff Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MALAKOF) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Malakoff Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = RM1.2b ÷ (RM22b - RM3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Malakoff Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.1%.

So How Is Malakoff Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trending?

Malakoff Corporation Berhad has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 46% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning RM0.07 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 30% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Malakoff Corporation Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Malakoff Corporation Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

