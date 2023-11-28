Investors Will Want Marco Polo Marine's (SGX:5LY) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Marco Polo Marine (SGX:5LY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Marco Polo Marine is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$31m ÷ (S$229m - S$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Marco Polo Marine has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Shipping industry average of 8.2% it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Marco Polo Marine's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Marco Polo Marine.

The Trend Of ROCE

Marco Polo Marine has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 16% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Marco Polo Marine is utilizing 68% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Marco Polo Marine's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Marco Polo Marine has now broken into profitability. And a remarkable 104% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Marco Polo Marine (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

