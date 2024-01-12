Investors Will Want Mayfield Group Holdings' (ASX:MYG) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Mayfield Group Holdings (ASX:MYG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mayfield Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$4.2m ÷ (AU$49m - AU$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Mayfield Group Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

ASX:MYG Return on Capital Employed January 12th 2024

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mayfield Group Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Mayfield Group Holdings Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Mayfield Group Holdings. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 275%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 33%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Mayfield Group Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 17% to its stockholders over the last three years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

