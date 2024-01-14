Investors Will Want MRC Global's (NYSE:MRC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MRC Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$196m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$590m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, MRC Global has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MRC Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MRC Global.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at MRC Global. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 142%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 31% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

The Bottom Line

In the end, MRC Global has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 37% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

