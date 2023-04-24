Investors Will Want MTQ's (SGX:M05) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, MTQ (SGX:M05) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on MTQ is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = S$2.5m ÷ (S$119m - S$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, MTQ has an ROCE of 3.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 4.1%.

See our latest analysis for MTQ

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of MTQ, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Like most people, we're pleased that MTQ is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 26%. MTQ could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

The Bottom Line

In the end, MTQ has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 29% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Story continues

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for MTQ (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here