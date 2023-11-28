Investors Will Want Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ:PANW) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Palo Alto Networks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = US$587m ÷ (US$15b - US$7.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Palo Alto Networks has an ROCE of 8.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Palo Alto Networks compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Palo Alto Networks here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Palo Alto Networks Tell Us?

The fact that Palo Alto Networks is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 8.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Palo Alto Networks is utilizing 83% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 51% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Palo Alto Networks gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

