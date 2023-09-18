Investors Will Want Petra Energy Berhad's (KLSE:PENERGY) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Petra Energy Berhad (KLSE:PENERGY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Petra Energy Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM42m ÷ (RM661m - RM263m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Petra Energy Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 9.9%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Petra Energy Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Petra Energy Berhad Tell Us?

Shareholders will be relieved that Petra Energy Berhad has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 10%, which is always encouraging. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Petra Energy Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 118% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Petra Energy Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Petra Energy Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

