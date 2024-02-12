Investors Will Want Pure Cycle's (NASDAQ:PCYO) Growth In ROCE To Persist

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Pure Cycle's (NASDAQ:PCYO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Pure Cycle:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = US$5.3m ÷ (US$137m - US$8.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Thus, Pure Cycle has an ROCE of 4.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.4%, it's still a low return by itself.

Check out our latest analysis for Pure Cycle

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Pure Cycle's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Pure Cycle's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 4.1%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 82%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Pure Cycle thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Pure Cycle has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Story continues

On the other side of ROCE, we have to consider valuation. That's why we have a FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform that is definitely worth checking out.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.