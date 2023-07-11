Investors Will Want R.E.A. Holdings' (LON:RE.) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at R.E.A. Holdings (LON:RE.) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for R.E.A. Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$41m ÷ (US$561m - US$64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, R.E.A. Holdings has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Food industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured R.E.A. Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that R.E.A. Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 8.3% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

What We Can Learn From R.E.A. Holdings' ROCE

To bring it all together, R.E.A. Holdings has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. And since the stock has dived 79% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

