Investors Will Want Royal Bafokeng Platinum's (JSE:RBP) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JSE:RBP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Royal Bafokeng Platinum:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = R3.9b ÷ (R36b - R2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Royal Bafokeng Platinum has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Metals and Mining industry average of 20%, it's not as good.

Check out our latest analysis for Royal Bafokeng Platinum

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Royal Bafokeng Platinum compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Royal Bafokeng Platinum here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Royal Bafokeng Platinum. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 70%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Royal Bafokeng Platinum thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Royal Bafokeng Platinum's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Royal Bafokeng Platinum is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 568% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know more about Royal Bafokeng Platinum, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here