Investors Will Want SMIS Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SMISCOR) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at SMIS Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SMISCOR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SMIS Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = RM3.5m ÷ (RM120m - RM21m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, SMIS Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 8.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SMIS Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating SMIS Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering SMIS Corporation Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at SMIS Corporation Berhad promising. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 298% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

One more thing to note, SMIS Corporation Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On SMIS Corporation Berhad's ROCE

As discussed above, SMIS Corporation Berhad appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 72% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

SMIS Corporation Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

