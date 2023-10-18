Investors Will Want Sunview Group Berhad's (KLSE:SUNVIEW) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sunview Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM25m ÷ (RM290m - RM154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Sunview Group Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Electrical industry average of 11% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sunview Group Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sunview Group Berhad here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Sunview Group Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last four years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 2,655%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Another thing to note, Sunview Group Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 53%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Sunview Group Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 57% return over the last year. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Sunview Group Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

