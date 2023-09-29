Investors Will Want TEHO International's (Catalist:5OQ) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TEHO International's (Catalist:5OQ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on TEHO International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$5.0m ÷ (S$57m - S$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, TEHO International has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for TEHO International's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of TEHO International, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From TEHO International's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that TEHO International is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 16% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 35%. TEHO International could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

Another thing to note, TEHO International has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 44%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On TEHO International's ROCE

From what we've seen above, TEHO International has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 73% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with TEHO International (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

