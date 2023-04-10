Investors Will Want Telefónica Deutschland Holding's (ETR:O2D) Growth In ROCE To Persist

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Telefónica Deutschland Holding (ETR:O2D) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Telefónica Deutschland Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = €256m ÷ (€16b - €4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Telefónica Deutschland Holding has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 5.2%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Telefónica Deutschland Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Telefónica Deutschland Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 455% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Telefónica Deutschland Holding has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 10% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Telefónica Deutschland Holding, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

